Delhi Metro: Services delayed on Blue Line connecting Dwarka to Noida, Ghaziabad
The Delhi Metro's Blue line running between Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, Ghaziabad is experiencing a delay in services. As per Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), all other lines are functioning normally.

“Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.

Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.

The Delhi Metro Blue Line consists of 44 metro stations starting from Dwarka Sector 21 and ending at Noida City Center. The Length of the complete line is 50.56 Km. An additional branch line is also incorporated from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, with a length of 6.25 km.

