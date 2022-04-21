Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi Metro: Services delayed on Blue Line connecting Dwarka to Noida, Ghaziabad

Delhi Metro: Services delayed on Blue Line connecting Dwarka to Noida, Ghaziabad

The Delhi Metro Blue Line consists of 44 metro stations.
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Livemint

Delhi Metro Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Delhi Metro's Blue line running between Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, Ghaziabad is experiencing a delay in services. As per Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), all other lines are functioning normally.

The Delhi Metro's Blue line running between Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, Ghaziabad is experiencing a delay in services. As per Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), all other lines are functioning normally.

“Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.

“Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.

Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.

Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.

The Delhi Metro Blue Line consists of 44 metro stations starting from Dwarka Sector 21 and ending at Noida City Center. The Length of the complete line is 50.56 Km. An additional branch line is also incorporated from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, with a length of 6.25 km.

The Delhi Metro Blue Line consists of 44 metro stations starting from Dwarka Sector 21 and ending at Noida City Center. The Length of the complete line is 50.56 Km. An additional branch line is also incorporated from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, with a length of 6.25 km.