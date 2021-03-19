Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro services disrupted on Blue Line section

Delhi Metro services disrupted on Blue Line section

Delhi Metro services disrupted on Blue Line section
1 min read . 06:45 PM IST ANI

  • Trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations due to track maintenance activity in this section, DMRC said
  • Notably, the glitch is occurring at the peak hours of Friday evening

The trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations on the Blue Line section of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday due to track maintenance work.

"Trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations due to track maintenance activity in this section," tweeted DMRC.

Notably, the glitch is occurring at the peak hours of Friday evening.

Further details are awaited.

