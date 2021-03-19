Delhi Metro services disrupted on Blue Line section

The trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations on the Blue Line section of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday due to track maintenance work.
The trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations on the Blue Line section of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday due to track maintenance work.
"Trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations due to track maintenance activity in this section," tweeted DMRC.
2 min read . 05:37 PM IST
1 min read . 05:49 PM IST
3 min read . 02:52 PM IST
1 min read . 02:03 PM IST
"Trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations due to track maintenance activity in this section," tweeted DMRC.
2 min read . 05:37 PM IST
1 min read . 05:49 PM IST
3 min read . 02:52 PM IST
1 min read . 02:03 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Notably, the glitch is occurring at the peak hours of Friday evening.
Further details are awaited.