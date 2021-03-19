Delhi Metro services disrupted on Blue Line section

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations on the Blue Line section of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday due to track maintenance work.

Notably, the glitch is occurring at the peak hours of Friday evening.

Further details are awaited.

