Delhi Metro services disrupted on Magenta line after drone fell on tracks

Delhi Metro services disrupted on Magenta line after drone fell on tracks1 min read . 05:08 PM IST
- The metro services from Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden were disrupted due to the incident but were resumed later
After a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the metro tracks, the metro services on the Magenta line of the Delhi Metro were briefly disrupted on Sunday. The DMRC informed about the disruption through a tweet and cited security reasons for the stoppage of services.
"Normal services have resumed," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
"Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines," tweeted the DMRC earlier.
Delhi Police informed that a drone belonging to medical supplies company fell on the metro track near Delhi's Jasola Vihar while carrying medical supplies. The metro services from Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden were disrupted due to the incident but were resumed later.
On Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Services (DMRC) celebrated completing 20 years of metro operations in the national capital region.
"DMRC today celebrated the landmark moment of completing 20 years of Metro operations in NCR. It was marked with the inauguration of a special exhibition highlighting 20 years of operations & the Indo-Japan partnership which has helped shape the Delhi Metro project," DMRC tweeted.
"Exhibition was inaugurated at Welcome Metro Station by His Excellency, Mr. SUZUKI Hiroshi, Ambassador Extraordinary of Japan to India, in presence of Sh. Vikas Kumar, MD/DMRC, Mr. SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India Office, and other officials," it added.
In a statement, the DMRC also acknowledged its long-standing association with Japan. The country has provided Delhi Metro with all the required technical and financial assistance in all phases of development of the Delhi Metro.
"This exhibition offers glimpses of Delhi Metro's landmark moments in the past 20 years and covers special occasions such as the inauguration of major corridors, introduction of new technologies, unique facilities, interesting facts, and visits by important personalities," it said.
With inputs from ANI
