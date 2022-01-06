Trains on various corridors of the Delhi Metro network will be available at varying frequencies during the weekend curfew . As per the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA, curfew has been imposed for the coming weekend i.e, on 8th and 9th January 2022 for the containment of Covid-19. During this period, Metro services will be available as follows:

1) Metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Yellow Line (i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli)

2) Metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Blue Line (i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali)

3) On all other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew.

For the rest of the weekdays i.e. from Monday to Friday, Metro services will continue to remain available as usual as per the extant guidelines.

The DMRC said according to the latest guidelines, though 100 per cent sitting is allowed in metro trains, no standing is allowed. Therefore, entry to the trains and stations shall continue to remain highly restrictive as only a limited number of passengers (50 only) per coach are allowed, it added.

It is advisable that travel only if absolutely essential, also keep extra time during commuting by metro as entry shall still continue to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which may result in queues or waiting of passengers outside stations, officials said.

Delhi is currently reporting a fresh surge in coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, 10,665 cases with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent, and eight deaths were recorded.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.