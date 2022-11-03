Delhi Metro services on Airport Express Line to remain affected till Nov end

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday shared an update on the frequency of metro trains on the Airport Express Line (AEL) that will go on till the end of November.
The update mentioned that owing to track maintenance work that is going on on the Airport Express Line the frequency of metro trains will remain affected from 11pm to 7am till the end of November.
“In view of the ongoing track maintenance work on the Airport Express Line (AEL) for increasing the operational speed of trains, the frequency of trains on the AEL may get slightly affected after 11 PM till the end of revenue service hours and up to 7 AM from the start of revenue service hours." the official statement read.
The official statement also informed that the frequency of metro trains which is 15 minutes during the 11pm to 7am time will be delayed by another 5-7 minutes between two trains. Therefore, the total time difference between two trains during this period will be 20 minutes.
“The frequency of metro trains during this time period is 15 minutes during regular service which may get delayed by another 5-7 minutes till November end this year." the statement read.
The official statement further stated, “Regular Announcements shall be made at stations and in trains accordingly to ensure that there is no inconvenience to passengers. The maintenance work is expected to get completed by the end of November this year."
The DMRC on Tuesday started the field trial for a new high-tech entertainment "content distribution eco-system service".
This new-age service launched by a Japanese tech firm will permit "lightning-fast transfer of content to mobile devices at speeds of 400X of 4G without the need to have an active internet connection," the DMRC said.
The technology enables the transfer of a full-length two-hour-long HD-format movie in two seconds. The demo of the technology was done at Metro Bhawan here in the presence of DMRC’s Managing Director Vikas Kumar and officials from the DMRC and HRCP, the Delhi Metro said.
