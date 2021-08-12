Delhi Metro will run as usual on 15 August across the entire network, according to a circular by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). All the Metro stations will remain open, so in case if you want to travel, you will face no difficulty in commuting. Although there will be more security than usual days on 15th August.

DMRC has announced that as part of heightened security, all parking will be closed with effect from 14 August morning till 15 August afternoon.

"Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Saturday i.e, 14th August 2021 till 2:00 PM on Sunday i.e, 15th August 2021 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run," DMRC said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have made massive security arrangements in the national capital, especially at Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, said Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Road closed on 15 August

Delhi Traffic Police has closed many roads on August 15 from 4 am to 10 am.

These include Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, S.P.Mukherjee Marg from H.C.Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass, the police informed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics