Delhi Metro services on Independence Day: From train timings to parking, check all details here3 min read 12 Aug 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will run as per normal schedule on 15 August across the entire network. To facilitate passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on 15th August, Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 5am from all terminal stations. After 6 am, the trains will run trains as per normal timetable.
In an announcement for today, DMRC has said the entry and exit from Gate No 3 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 12 August for civil renovation work and have asked passengers to use Gate No 4 for entry and exit.
Moreover, the Delhi traffic Police has also issued an advisory for tomorrow i.e. 13 August in view of Independence Day Full Dress Rehearsal. The traffic police in its traffic advisory have asked commuters to avoid these roads and take alternate routes at the mentioned timings.
Traffic restrictions around Red Fort from 4 am - 11 am:
Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail
Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail
SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk
Chandni Chowk road from Ring road to Netaji Subhash Marg
Esplanade road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg
Ring Road to Rajghat to ISBT
Outer ring road from ISBT to IP flyover i.e. Salimarbagh bypass
Roads to avoid from 4 am -11 am
Those vehicles which do not have parking labels for the rehearsals may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernics Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tikal Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT via Salimarbagh Bypass.
Alternate routes
NORTH-SOUTH ACCESS
Alternative-1: Aurobindo Morg-Safdarjang Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Kautilya Marg- S Marg-11 Murti-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Streel-Mandir Marg-Panchkulan Road - Rani Jhansi road and reach their reach their destinations in North Delhi and vice-versa.
Alternative-2: Reach Connaught Place - Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg-Ajmeri Gate- Shradhanand Marg-Lahori Gate Chowk-Naya Bazar-Peeli Kothi-SP. Mukherjee up to OCRS and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.
EAST-WEST ACCESS
NH-24 (NH-9)-Nizamuddin Khatta-Barapula Road-under AliMS Flyover-Ring Road
DND- Barapulla Road further as per 1 above OR via Ashram on Ring Road & proceed accordingly.
N-24 (NH-9)-Nizamuddin Khalta-Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramania Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg Prithviraj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg SP Marg Ridge Road accordingly and vice versa.
Vikas Marg- IP Marg- DDU Marg-Minto Road then either via Connaught Place or Ajmeri Gate-DBG & proceed further.
Pusta Road (Shastri Park)-GT Road- Yudhister Setu-ISBT Kashmiri Gate and proceed accordingly via Ring Road or Rane Jhansi Road.
DND-NH24 (NH9)- Yudhister Setu-Signature Bridge-Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road.
Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed. People are advised to reach early to avoid last minute rush & inconvenience.