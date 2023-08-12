Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will run as per normal schedule on 15 August across the entire network. To facilitate passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on 15th August, Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 5am from all terminal stations. After 6 am, the trains will run trains as per normal timetable.

Citing security reasons, DMRC further stated that parking facilities will not be available at stations from 6 am on 14 August to 2 pm on 15 August. In a tweet on X, DMRC wrote, “To facilitate passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on 15th August 2023 (Tuesday), Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 5AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 6AM." Also Read: Independence Day 2023: Theme, history, significance, and other details “Parking facilities will NOT BE AVAILABLE at stations from 6AM on 14/08/2023 till 2PM on 15/08/2023 in view of security measures adopted on the occasion. However, train services will continue per normal schedule," it said in a tweet on X.

In an announcement for today, DMRC has said the entry and exit from Gate No 3 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 12 August for civil renovation work and have asked passengers to use Gate No 4 for entry and exit.

Moreover, the Delhi traffic Police has also issued an advisory for tomorrow i.e. 13 August in view of Independence Day Full Dress Rehearsal. The traffic police in its traffic advisory have asked commuters to avoid these roads and take alternate routes at the mentioned timings.

Traffic restrictions around Red Fort from 4 am - 11 am:

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail

Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail

SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk road from Ring road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road to Rajghat to ISBT

Outer ring road from ISBT to IP flyover i.e. Salimarbagh bypass

Roads to avoid from 4 am -11 am

Those vehicles which do not have parking labels for the rehearsals may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernics Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tikal Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT via Salimarbagh Bypass.