NEW DELHI : The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) on Friday confirmed that metro train services on the Red Line from Inderlok to Pitampura faced a delay.

The DMRC took to microblogging site Twitter to make the announcement.

The DMRC did not provide any reasons for the delay in services on the Red line.

"Red Line Update Delay in services from Inderlok to Pitampura. Normal service on all other lines," said a tweet from DMRC.

Services on all other lines are normal, the tweet read.

