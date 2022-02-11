Delhi Metro: Services on Red line delayed, confirms DMRC. Details here

‘Red Line Update Delay in services from Inderlok to Pitampura. Normal service on all other lines,’ said a tweet from DMRC.

NEW DELHI : The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) on Friday confirmed that metro train services on the Red Line from Inderlok to Pitampura faced a delay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The DMRC did not provide any reasons for the delay in services on the Red line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Red Line Update Delay in services from Inderlok to Pitampura. Normal service on all other lines," said a tweet from DMRC.

Services on all other lines are normal, the tweet read.

