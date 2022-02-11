Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Metro: Services on Red line delayed, confirms DMRC. Details here

The DMRC took to microblogging site Twitter to make the announcement.
1 min read . 07:42 PM IST Livemint

‘Red Line Update Delay in services from Inderlok to Pitampura. Normal service on all other lines,’ said a tweet from DMRC.

NEW DELHI : The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) on Friday confirmed that metro train services on the Red Line from Inderlok to Pitampura faced a delay. 

The DMRC took to microblogging site Twitter to make the announcement. 

The DMRC did not provide any reasons for the delay in services on the Red line. 

"Red Line Update Delay in services from Inderlok to Pitampura. Normal service on all other lines," said a tweet from DMRC.

Services on all other lines are normal, the tweet read. 

