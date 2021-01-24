Delhi Metro services on Republic Day 2021: Timings to parking details

The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Republic Day (26 January 2021) as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police. All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on 25 January to 2 pm on the 26 January 2021.

"Metro services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Tuesday, the 26th of January, 2021 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Here are the details of the Metro corridor modified schedule

1) Line 2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli): Entry & Exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from start of revenue services till 12:00 noon.

2) Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

3) Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 AM to 12:00 Noon.

With just three days to go for Republic Day, India is all set to display its military might during the annual parade. However, the Republic Day parade of this year will be very different from previous years as it is for the first time that it will be held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first R-Day parade without a chief guest in more than five decades. UK PM Boris Johnson, who had initially accepted India's invitation to be a chief guest, had cancelled his visit due to the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom. There was no chief guest during the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966 before this.

