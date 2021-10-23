Delhi Metro services on a section of the transit system's Yellow Line, between the Vishwavidyalaya and the Model Town stations, will be unavailable for a few hours on Sunday morning due to maintenance work, announced Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

“There will be no service between Model Town & Vishwavidyalaya on Yellow Line tomorrow (Sunday) till 7:30 AM due to pre planned maintenance work. GTB Nagar Station will remain closed during this period. Services will be normal on rest of the network," the DMRC tweeted.

GTB Nagar metro station, which is located in Kingsway Camp area of north Delhi, falls in between Vishwavidyalaya and Model Town stations.

“To ensure connectivity between this section during this period, free feeder bus service will remain available," the Delhi Metro also tweeted.

Services begin early morning on most corridors of the DMRC.

