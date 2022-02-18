The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has stated that train services will be suspended on some stations of Yellow Line on 20 February due to scheduled track maintenance work.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, train services on the morning of 20th February 2022 (Sunday) will remain suspended between Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 6.30 AM (sic)," said the DMRC in a statement.

It said that there will be no train service between Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk section from the start of revenue services till 06.30 am.

Due to this, three metro stations – Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and New Delhi – will remain closed till the resumption of train services.

However, metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the violet line. “Passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via violet line."

In addition to this, the rest of the Yellow Line – Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre – will function as per the routine Sunday timetable.

Prior to this, services on a segment of the Red Line of Delhi Metro were affected for nearly two-and-a-half hours due to a major technical snag last week.

Red Line connects Rithala in northwest Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad.

"Train services between Inderlok and Pitampura section of the Red Line were affected from 5:35 PM to 8 PM today to undertake the repair work of a broken contact wire (part of OHE) on the up line (going towards Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda from Rithala)," the DMRC stated.

Normal train services were continuously available on the rest of the sections of the Red Line during this period, i.e, from Inderlok to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, and from Pitampura to Rithala, officials said.

The Delhi Metro services on weekends resumed as per regular timetable from 29 January as the state government eased Covid-induced restrictions.

