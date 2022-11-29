Delhi Metro Blue Line services have been affected on Tuesday due to some technical issues in communication. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) provided the information on its official Twitter handle.

Blue Line metro connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch line at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

“Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.

Notably, services on Delhi Metro Blue Line were also partially disrupted earlier this month, November 13, for the initial few hours due to planned maintenance work.

Meanwhile, DMRC is also working on some new projects for the upgradation and expansion of metro services. On 8 November, the authority introduced the set of two 8-coach trains which were converted from the existing fleet of 39 six-coach trains, on the red line of the Delhi Metro i.e. between Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda.

The Delhi Metro currently has a fleet of 336 train sets comprising 176 six coach trains, 138 eight coach trains and 22 four coach trains across all its corridors (excluding Rapid Metro, Gurugram and Noida Metro).

