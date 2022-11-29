Delhi metro services on ‘this’ line to remain affected today1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 12:44 PM IST
Blue Line metro connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch line at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.
Delhi Metro Blue Line services have been affected on Tuesday due to some technical issues in communication. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) provided the information on its official Twitter handle.