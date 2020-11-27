Delhi Metro services resume on all lines; to be normal on Saturday

Delhi Metro services resumed on all lines on Friday evening after they were disrupted for a few hours at multiple places because of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws.

"Services normal at all corridors from 5:35 pm onwards," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted, adding that the services will be regular on all lines on Saturday.

The Delhi Metro on Friday morning announced the closure of exit and entry gates at six metro stations on the Green Line due to security reasons.

"Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed," the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Metro authorities had earlier announced that services from neighbouring cities will remain suspended on Friday.

"As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice. However, metro services will be available from Delhi towards the NCR sections," DMRC had said.

Delhi Police used tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers who had reached the Singhu border as part of the protest march. The shells were fired at the border point which connects Delhi with Haryana.

Security was strengthened at the border and sand-laden trucks and water cannons were stationed. Barbed wire was also being used for fencing at the Singhu border to prevent the protesters from entering the city.

Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have announced they will go to Delhi through several routes -- Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa. The tension was escalating at all the border points.

Farmers had assembled near the borders in tractor-trolleys laden with rations and essentials for their proposed Delhi march. The farmers' bodies have said they will hold a dharna wherever they are stopped from moving towards the national capital to demand the repeal of the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

