Delhi metro services suspended on a section of Yellow Line1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 06:10 AM IST
An extra train was operated from Huda City Centre to Sultanpur for the remaining passengers.
The metro services between HUDA City Centre and Sultanpur on the Yellow Line were unavailable from 11.30 pm on Saturday due to scheduled track maintenance work, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed in an official statement. The passengers were advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience