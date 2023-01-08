Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Delhi metro services suspended on a section of Yellow Line

Delhi metro services suspended on a section of Yellow Line

1 min read . 06:10 AM ISTLivemint
Regular announcements were made at the stations and inside the trains to inform passengers about the changes.

An extra train was operated from Huda City Centre to Sultanpur for the remaining passengers.

The metro services between HUDA City Centre and Sultanpur on the Yellow Line were unavailable from 11.30 pm on Saturday due to scheduled track maintenance work, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed in an official statement. The passengers were advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience

Meanwhile, an extra train was operated from Huda City Centre to Sultanpur for the remaining passengers.

"Train services will also not be available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya Metro stations till 06.30 AM on January 8. Ghitorni and Arjangarh Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 06.30 AM," DMRC informed in a tweet.

The DMRC further informed that during this period, connectivity between Sultanpur Metro station and Guru Dronacharya Metro station will be provided through a free feeder bus service.

Regular announcements were made at the stations and inside the trains to inform passengers about the changes.

