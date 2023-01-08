Delhi metro services suspended on a section of Yellow Line

Delhi metro services suspended on a section of Yellow Line1 min read . 06:10 AM IST
An extra train was operated from Huda City Centre to Sultanpur for the remaining passengers.
An extra train was operated from Huda City Centre to Sultanpur for the remaining passengers.
The metro services between HUDA City Centre and Sultanpur on the Yellow Line were unavailable from 11.30 pm on Saturday due to scheduled track maintenance work, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed in an official statement. The passengers were advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience
The metro services between HUDA City Centre and Sultanpur on the Yellow Line were unavailable from 11.30 pm on Saturday due to scheduled track maintenance work, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed in an official statement. The passengers were advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience
Meanwhile, an extra train was operated from Huda City Centre to Sultanpur for the remaining passengers.
Meanwhile, an extra train was operated from Huda City Centre to Sultanpur for the remaining passengers.
"Train services will also not be available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya Metro stations till 06.30 AM on January 8. Ghitorni and Arjangarh Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 06.30 AM," DMRC informed in a tweet.
"Train services will also not be available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya Metro stations till 06.30 AM on January 8. Ghitorni and Arjangarh Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 06.30 AM," DMRC informed in a tweet.
The DMRC further informed that during this period, connectivity between Sultanpur Metro station and Guru Dronacharya Metro station will be provided through a free feeder bus service.
The DMRC further informed that during this period, connectivity between Sultanpur Metro station and Guru Dronacharya Metro station will be provided through a free feeder bus service.
Regular announcements were made at the stations and inside the trains to inform passengers about the changes.
Regular announcements were made at the stations and inside the trains to inform passengers about the changes.