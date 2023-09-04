Delhi Metro services to be affected amid G20 Summit - Know which stations will remain closed1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Delhi Metro stations will remain open during the G20 summit, except for the Supreme Court station, due to security concerns. Entry and exit may be closed temporarily at some stations, but train services will continue.
Commuter woes are set to mount in the national capital amid the G20 Summit with metro closures, bus diversions and more. Officials have announced the complete closure of one metro station and indicated the possibility of additional curbs.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message