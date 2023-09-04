Delhi Metro stations will remain open during the G20 summit, except for the Supreme Court station, due to security concerns. Entry and exit may be closed temporarily at some stations, but train services will continue.

Commuter woes are set to mount in the national capital amid the G20 Summit with metro closures, bus diversions and more. Officials have announced the complete closure of one metro station and indicated the possibility of additional curbs.

“Delhi Metro services will be affected at the Supreme Court metro station only. Metro services will continue at all other stations. At some metro stations, entry and exit may be closed for 10-15 minutes as per the security rules, but train services will continue," said Delhi Traffic Special CP Surender Yadav.

DCP Metro had earlier flagged security concerns, calling for the gates of more than 20 metro stations to be closed. An official communication between police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that three gates of Khan Market, two of Moti Bagh and five of ITO (among others) were "required" to be closed to strengthen the security matrix from September 8 to September 10.

The letter sought the closure of gates 1, 2 and 3 for the Khan Market station while gate number 4 was opened for entry and exit. Gate number 2 of Kailash Colony station is to be closed and all gates of Lajpat Nagar metro station except gate number 5 are to close. The letter marked Janpath station as 'sensitive' and called for just gate number 2 to be operational. DCP metro had also sought closure of all Gates of Bhikaji Cama Place.

It did not call for any restrictions on entry and exit for commuters on stations such as Aero City, Dhaula Kuan, South Campus, Dwarka Sec-21, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji Mandir, Rajiv Chowk, Chawri Bazar and Chandni Chowk.

Road transportation will also be affected during the event with officials announcing some diversions.

“The control of the ISBT buses, we will be implementing from 5 AM in the morning of September 8. They will not be allowed to enter from the Gurugram side, they will be diverted from IFFCO chowk towards MG road and from there they will enter through Mehrauli. The controlled zone will not have the facility of city bus service," Surender Yadav added during the briefing.

