Delhi: Metro services to be disrupted on ‘this’ line on Sunday2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 07:02 PM IST
- The DMRC released a statement informing about the interruption in services due to maintenance work
The early metro riders may face some issues while traveling on the Blue Line on Sunday, as the services on this line will be partially curtailed for the initial few hours. The DMRC released a statement regarding the order and informed that there will disruption in metro services between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations due to planned maintenance activity.