The early metro riders may face some issues while traveling on the Blue Line on Sunday, as the services on this line will be partially curtailed for the initial few hours. The DMRC released a statement regarding the order and informed that there will disruption in metro services between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations due to planned maintenance activity.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 13th November 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.

To undertake scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar & Kirti Nagar on Blue Line (Dwarka Sec 21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services will remain suspended from Ramesh Nagar to Kirti Nagar from start of revenue services till 7AM on morning of 13th Nov 2022. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) November 11, 2022

The order further stated that the Moti Nagar metro station on the Blue Line will remain closed till 7:00 AM on Sunday. The services will continue unaffected, according to the routine on the rest of the line, i.e. from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.

The statement also added that the connectivity between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period. The metro authority also advised passengers to plan their journey accordingly.

DMRC is working on new projects for the upgradation and expansion of metro services. On 8 November, the authority introduced the set of two 8-coach trains which were converted from the existing fleet of 39 six-coach trains, on the red line of the Delhi Metro i.e. between Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda.

The introduction of the 8-coach service will provide more convenience to passengers as it will facilitate head stopping, which means the train will stop near the end of the platform. The conversion of 6 coaches trains to 8 coaches trains has been going on for a while now and the trains of Yellow and Blue lines are already converted.

With inputs from PTI