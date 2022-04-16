Delhi Metro services are to be hit at these stations on Sunday. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The DMRC said that announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi Metro operation in Blue Line will remain suspended for a few hours on Sunday. According to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a section of the blue line will be unavailable for a few hours on April 17 due to unplanned maintenance work. The part of Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk metro stations will be disrupted in the morning to allow scheduled rail maintenance work on the corridor, the officials said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Metro operation in Blue Line will remain suspended for a few hours on Sunday. According to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a section of the blue line will be unavailable for a few hours on April 17 due to unplanned maintenance work. The part of Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk metro stations will be disrupted in the morning to allow scheduled rail maintenance work on the corridor, the officials said.
“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the *morning of 17th April 2022 (Sunday)* will be briefly regulated …Train services will remain suspended between Rajiv Chowk to Karol Bagh section from the start of revenue services till 07.00 AM," The Delhi Metro said in a statement.
“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the *morning of 17th April 2022 (Sunday)* will be briefly regulated …Train services will remain suspended between Rajiv Chowk to Karol Bagh section from the start of revenue services till 07.00 AM," The Delhi Metro said in a statement.
Train services will be suspended between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh metro stations from 7 AM. According to the DMRC officials, two metro stations namely Ram Krishna Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan will be closed till the resumption of train services in the section i.e up to 7 AM.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Train services will be suspended between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh metro stations from 7 AM. According to the DMRC officials, two metro stations namely Ram Krishna Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan will be closed till the resumption of train services in the section i.e up to 7 AM.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Metro blue line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/ Vaishali. The DMRC said that the metro would be available between Noida Electronic City-Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh-Dwarka Sector 21.
The Delhi Metro blue line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/ Vaishali. The DMRC said that the metro would be available between Noida Electronic City-Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh-Dwarka Sector 21.
“In the rest of the sections of Blue Line i.e, from Noida Electronic City/Vaishali to Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh to Dwarka Sec-21, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday time table during this period," the DMRC added.
“In the rest of the sections of Blue Line i.e, from Noida Electronic City/Vaishali to Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh to Dwarka Sec-21, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday time table during this period," the DMRC added.