Delhi Metro services are to be hit at these stations on Sunday. Details here

Delhi Metro operation in Blue Line will remain suspended for a few hours on Sunday. According to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a section of the blue line will be unavailable for a few hours on April 17 due to unplanned maintenance work. The part of Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk metro stations will be disrupted in the morning to allow scheduled rail maintenance work on the corridor, the officials said.

