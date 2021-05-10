Delhi Metro rail services will remain temporarily suspended till 5 am on 17th May, due to the lockdown in Delhi which has been further extended.

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing stricter measures like suspension of Metro train services.

"We must remember 'Jaan Hai Toh, Jahan Hai'... this time the lockdown will be stricter and the Delhi Metro will not ply from tomorrow," he said in an online briefing.

This is the first time since the lockdown came into force on April 19 that the government has suspended Metro services.

"In the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi, on extension of Curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro services on all its Lines shall also remain suspended for passenger/essential services from 10 May till 5:00 AM of 17 May," DMRC said in a tweet.





Last year the metro services were suspended in March when the Centre announced a complete lockdown in the country to control the explosion of Covid-19 cases. The services were resumed from September 7 in a phased opening under the central government’s Unlock 4 guidelines.





On Sunday, Delhi recorded 273 more coronavirus deaths, the lowest since April 21, and 13,336 new infections. The positivity rate stood at 21.67 per cent, the lowest since April 16 when it was 19.7 per cent, according to the health department.









