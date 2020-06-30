NEW DELHI : Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said the metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, in view of the 'Unlock 2' guidelines issued by the Union government.

"Delhi Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, in view of the guidelines issued by the government," DMRC said.

Public Service Announcement



In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 30, 2020

The DMRC closed the services of Delhi Metro for commuters on March 22 when the 'Janata Curfew' was observed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Subsequently, the Modi government announced the nationwide lockdown which came into effect from March 25.

The Centre on Monday night issued guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' — the "phased re-opening" of activities that had been barred to contain the coronavirus spread in the country — and said educational institutions, Metro Rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain closed.

The home ministry issued the detailed guidelines that will be applicable from July 1, after the 'Unlock 1' phase ends on June 30.

Announcing the guidelines, the govt maintained that there shall remain strict enforcement of lockdown in the containment zones. The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1. "The new guidelines are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and department," the government said in a statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via