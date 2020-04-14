Coronavirus: Delhi Metro services to remain suspended till 3 May

NEW DELHI : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday said the Delhi Metro rail services will remain suspended till May 3, soon after PM Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19.

"With today's announcement of extending complete lockdown in the country till May 3, metro rail services will continue to be suspended till May 3," said DS Mishra, Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

PM Modi said India’s fight against the Corona global pandemic is moving ahead with great strength and steadfastness. It is only because of your restraint, penance and sacrifice that, India has so far been able to avert the harm caused by corona to a large extent. You have endured immense suffering to save your country, save your India.

Prime Minister also highlighted that India's holistic and integrated approach towards handling the coronavirus crisis is the reason why the country is in a "well-managed" position with respect to the spread of the disease.

"It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From the economy's point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but compared to the value of the lives of Indian citizens, it is nothing. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today," he said.

