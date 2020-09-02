Delhi Metro services to resume from 7 Sept in 3 stages: Here are routes, timings

Delhi Metro services to resume from 7 Sept in 3 stages: Here are routes, timings1 min read . 07:40 PM IST
The graded resumption of metro services would be done linewise with specific timings in three stages, says DMRC chief Mangu Singh
New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh said the Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be operational from 7 September and services on Airport Express Line will resume from 12 September, after a five-month shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic.
The graded resumption of metro services would be done linewise with specific timings in three stages, he said in presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.
He said that in the first stage, Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts -- 7-11 am and 4-8 pm.
"In phase 1, on 7 Sept, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. In phase 2, on 9th Sept we will start three more lines, Blue Line, Pink Line & Gurgaon Line," said Singh.
In the second stage, trains will be available from 7 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm, he said, adding that normal operations will resume from 12 September.
"In phase 3, on 10 Sept, after observing the operation and its impact, we will introduce Red Line (Ghaziabad to Rithala), the Bahadurgarh line, and the Faridabad line," the DMRC chief further said.
Only smart card and cashless transactions will be allowed.
Puri said that the opening up of metro rail services in a graded and calibrated manner will need to be reviewed.
"If we find that resumption of operations is not resulting in social distancing, then, we might have no option but to review these arrangements," he said.
