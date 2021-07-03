Delhi Metro on Saturday informed that trains in some of the Yellow line stations will run on single line from tonight till 6am tomorrow due to maintenance work. The planned track maintenance work will be done between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya section

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change.

DMRC said in a tweet, To undertake planned track maintenance work, services between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya section of Yellow Line will be run on single line after 10.30PM till the end of revenue services on 3rd July 2021 and from the start of revenue services till 6:30AM on 4th July 2021.

In the statement, it added, "Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period."

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

There are five stations between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya - Chhattarpur, Sultanpur, Ghitorni and Arjangarh.

