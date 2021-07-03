Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Metro services to run on single line on these stations till 6.30 am tomorrow

Delhi Metro services to run on single line on these stations till 6.30 am tomorrow

Premium
Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
1 min read . 04:55 PM IST Livemint

  • The planned track maintenance work will be done between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya section
  • Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change.

Delhi Metro on Saturday informed that trains in some of the Yellow line stations will run on single line from tonight till 6am tomorrow due to maintenance work. The planned track maintenance work will be done between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya section

Delhi Metro on Saturday informed that trains in some of the Yellow line stations will run on single line from tonight till 6am tomorrow due to maintenance work. The planned track maintenance work will be done between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya section

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

DMRC said in a tweet, To undertake planned track maintenance work, services between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya section of Yellow Line will be run on single line after 10.30PM till the end of revenue services on 3rd July 2021 and from the start of revenue services till 6:30AM on 4th July 2021.

In the statement, it added, "Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period."

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

There are five stations between Qutab Minar and Guru Dronacharya - Chhattarpur, Sultanpur, Ghitorni and Arjangarh.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!