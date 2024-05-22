The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that on May 25, the day of voting in the national capital, metro train services on all routes will start from 4 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The DMRC has arranged this facility so that the staff deployed for election duty can reach their destinations on time.

From 4 am to 6 am on May 25, the metro trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the routes.

"After 6:00 am, normal Metro train services will run throughout the day," the DMRC added.

In Delhi, all seven Lok Sabha seats will go to voting in a single phase on May 25.

Delhi is witnessing a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc, comprising the AAP and the Congress.

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that a total of 889 candidates from eight states and Union Territories (UTs) will contest elections in phase six of the Lok Sabha elections that will be held on May 25.

The poll body said this includes 20 candidates for the adjourned poll in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Election Commission, 1,978 nominations were filed for 57 parliamentary constituencies across the seven states and UTs (excluding the adjourned poll in PC 3-Anantnag-Rajouri of J-K).

“After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 900 nominations were found to be valid. In PC 3-Anantnag-Rajouri, a total of 28 nominations were filed in Phase 3, and 21 nominations were found to be valid," it had said.

With inputs from ANI

