The Delhi Metro has informed us that services will not be available across all its lines on 31 October, Monday until 4 am pm. This is because of the "Run for Unity" event which is being held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 — also known as the National Unity Day or the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

According to an official notification by the Delhi Metro, the trains will start services at 4 am. However, the frequency of the trains has been kept at 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am.

DMRC said after 6 am, the metro will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day.

"To facilitate participants for ‘Run for Unity’ on 31st October 2022 (Monday), Metro services will start from 4 AM from terminal stations of all lines & will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 AM. Thereafter, services will continue as per normal timetable throughout the day," DMRC said in a tweet.

The Centre is planning a large-scale event involving all paramilitary forces, and across all districts in the country, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, also known as " Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day)" since 2014.

As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to all states to ask them to organise 75,000 unity runs ( 100 unity runs in each of the country’s 750 districts).

In the home minister’s letter dated October 17 and distributed via the information & broadcasting ministry, the pledge of unity reads: “I solemnly pledge to dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of the unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure the internal security of the country".