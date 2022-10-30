Delhi Metro services will be available from 4 am on 31 Oct. Details here2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 06:52 AM IST
- Delhi Metro will start services at 4 am. However, the frequency of the trains has been kept at 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am
The Delhi Metro has informed us that services will not be available across all its lines on 31 October, Monday until 4 am pm. This is because of the "Run for Unity" event which is being held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 — also known as the National Unity Day or the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.