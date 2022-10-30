Delhi Metro services will be available from 4 am on 31 Oct. Details here

Delhi Metro services will be available from 4 am on 31 Oct. Details here2 min read . 06:52 AM IST
- Delhi Metro will start services at 4 am. However, the frequency of the trains has been kept at 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am
The Delhi Metro has informed us that services will not be available across all its lines on 31 October, Monday until 4 am pm. This is because of the "Run for Unity" event which is being held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 — also known as the National Unity Day or the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.
The Delhi Metro has informed us that services will not be available across all its lines on 31 October, Monday until 4 am pm. This is because of the "Run for Unity" event which is being held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 — also known as the National Unity Day or the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.
According to an official notification by the Delhi Metro, the trains will start services at 4 am. However, the frequency of the trains has been kept at 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am.
According to an official notification by the Delhi Metro, the trains will start services at 4 am. However, the frequency of the trains has been kept at 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am.
DMRC said after 6 am, the metro will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day.
DMRC said after 6 am, the metro will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day.
"To facilitate participants for ‘Run for Unity’ on 31st October 2022 (Monday), Metro services will start from 4 AM from terminal stations of all lines & will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 AM. Thereafter, services will continue as per normal timetable throughout the day," DMRC said in a tweet.
"To facilitate participants for ‘Run for Unity’ on 31st October 2022 (Monday), Metro services will start from 4 AM from terminal stations of all lines & will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 AM. Thereafter, services will continue as per normal timetable throughout the day," DMRC said in a tweet.
The Centre is planning a large-scale event involving all paramilitary forces, and across all districts in the country, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, also known as " Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day)" since 2014.
The Centre is planning a large-scale event involving all paramilitary forces, and across all districts in the country, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, also known as " Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day)" since 2014.
As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to all states to ask them to organise 75,000 unity runs ( 100 unity runs in each of the country’s 750 districts).
As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to all states to ask them to organise 75,000 unity runs ( 100 unity runs in each of the country’s 750 districts).
In the home minister’s letter dated October 17 and distributed via the information & broadcasting ministry, the pledge of unity reads: “I solemnly pledge to dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of the unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure the internal security of the country".
In the home minister’s letter dated October 17 and distributed via the information & broadcasting ministry, the pledge of unity reads: “I solemnly pledge to dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of the unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure the internal security of the country".