Delhi Metro services will be available from 4 am on 31 Oct. Details here

In the home minister’s letter dated October 17 and distributed via the information & broadcasting ministry, the pledge of unity reads: “I solemnly pledge to dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of the unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure the internal security of the country".