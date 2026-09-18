Delhi Metro sets new record with 82.44 lakh passenger boardings on 17 Sep amid DTC strike; which line saw highest rush?

The Delhi Metro witnessed its busiest-ever day on 17 September (Thursday), registering 82,44,903 passenger boardings as additional services were operated to handle the increased rush caused by the ongoing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus strike, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The latest figure surpassed Wednesday’s record of 80,71,630 passenger boardings by 1,73,273.

"DMRC records highest-ever passenger boardings of 82,44,903 on September 17," the DMRC said in a post on X.

The DTC bus drivers’ strike, which began on Tuesday, is being held over demands including higher daily wages, medical benefits and payment for overtime work.

Line-wise passenger boardings in Delhi Metro Among the metro corridors, the Yellow line witnessed the highest number of boardings at 20,89,465. It was followed by the Blue line, which recorded 17,28,658 passenger boardings.

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The Pink Line registered 9,41,527 boardings, while the Red line saw 8,80,059, according to DMRC data.

The total passenger boarding figure also factors in services on the Airport Express line and Rapid Metro Gurgaon, pushing the combined ridership beyond 82 lakh.

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Ahead of the expected increase in commuters due to the DTC bus strike, the DMRC had planned 20 additional train trips across its network. Of these, eight extra trains were deployed on Wednesday based on operational needs, with a particular focus on handling the rush during peak hours.

Extra trains deployed amid DTC strike The DMRC operated eight additional trains on September 16, with the services running between 8 am and 8 pm to handle the rise in commuter traffic.

The metro operator said the expanded arrangements would remain in place to help manage the increased rush and ensure smoother travel for passengers.

Commuters were also urged to plan their trips in advance, especially during peak hours when the number of passengers was expected to be higher.

“The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today put in place extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated surge in passenger footfall on its network due to the ongoing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus strike. To ease pressure on the system, DMRC has increased 20 train trips across its network. A total of eight additional trains were operated today as per requirement,” DMRC said on X.

It further said, “These measures are aimed at accommodating a higher number of passengers, particularly during peak hours, and ensuring smoother travel for commuters. The same enhanced arrangements will continue tomorrow, 17 September 2026. Eight extra trains will be inducted and operated between 08:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs, as per operational requirements.”

The DMRC, established on May 3, 1995, is a joint venture between the Union government and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. It operates the rapid transit network serving Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).