The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) on Thursday asked the passengers to "travel only if absolutely essential". The metro is currently operating at 50% of its seating capacity after Level-1 restrictions imposed by the government in the wake of rising Covid cases.

An 8 coach Metro train can generally carry about 2400 passengers. This comprises of approximately 50 seating passengers and 250 standing passengers per coach. With present restrictions of 50% seating and no standing, each coach can now accommodate only about 25 passengers. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2021

The DMRC said that an 8 coach train can generally carry about 2400 passengers. This comprises of approximately 50 seating passengers and 250 standing passengers per coach.

With present restrictions of 50% seating and no standing, each coach can now accommodate only about 25 passengers. Therefore, an 8 coach train can now accommodate approximately 200 passengers only.

“This is less than 10% of a train's normal carrying capacity. Therefore, travel only if absolutely essential," the DMRC said.

Also keep extra time in your commute by the metro as entry has to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which is resulting in the queue's outside stations, it said.

