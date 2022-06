Delhi Metro has shut all gates of three metro stations due to "security reasons". The Delhi Metro tweeted all gates at ITO Metro Station has been shut, while two gates at Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station have their shutters down.

All gates of Dhansa Bus Stand Metro stations are closed. https://t.co/JquzyWmAcc — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 17, 2022

It further informed that all gates of Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid Metro Stations are closed.

All gates of Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid Metro Stations are closed. https://t.co/q95nt3rBri — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 17, 2022

However, DMRC did not explain the nature of the security issue that promoted the DMRC to shut the gates.