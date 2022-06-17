Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Metro shuts all gates at these metro stations. Details here

The Delhi Metro said that the new underground station will be constructed adjacent to the existing elevated station.
1 min read . 12:55 PM ISTLivemint

  • The Delhi Metro informed that all gates of Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid Metro Stations are closed

Delhi Metro has shut all gates of three metro stations due to "security reasons". The Delhi Metro tweeted all gates at ITO Metro Station has been shut, while two gates at Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station have their shutters down.

It further informed that all gates of Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid Metro Stations are closed.

However, DMRC did not explain the nature of the security issue that promoted the DMRC to shut the gates.

