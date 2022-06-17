Delhi Metro shuts all gates at these metro stations. Details here

Delhi Metro shuts all gates at these metro stations. Details here1 min read . 12:55 PM IST
- The Delhi Metro informed that all gates of Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid Metro Stations are closed
Delhi Metro has shut all gates of three metro stations due to "security reasons". The Delhi Metro tweeted all gates at ITO Metro Station has been shut, while two gates at Dhansa Bus Stand Metro Station have their shutters down.
It further informed that all gates of Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid Metro Stations are closed.
However, DMRC did not explain the nature of the security issue that promoted the DMRC to shut the gates.
