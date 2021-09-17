Entry and exit at two metro stations were shut on Friday by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation( DMRC ) in view of the security situation.

"Entry and exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City have been closed," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation from its official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, security personnel deployed at Delhi's Shankar road area, in view of a protest march to be held by Shiromani Akali Dal, against Centre's three farm laws,

“Few people have gathered near Gurudwara Rakab Ganj for protest which is being organised by Shiromani Akali Dal. We are in talks with their leaders and have clearly informed that there is no permission to hold a protest," said Deepak Yadav, DCP, of New Delhi district as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, ahead of the 'black Friday' protest march which was announced by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on completion of one year of enactment of the three farms laws, the party said that borders of Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib is being cordoned off and Delhi borders are being sealed.

To mark the completion of one year of continuing protests against three farm laws, a protest march was organised on Friday at 9.30 am from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building.

The protest is said to be led by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The three farm laws that were passed last year include the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

