Delhi Metro smart card automatic recharge facility: All you need to know

Delhi Metro commuters will now be able to avail the facility of a new type of smart card which comes with an auto top up feature. This will enable them to recharge it automatically at Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of the Metro stations (whenever Metro services resume). This new smart card is available for customers through the app ‘Autope’ which is specially developed for this purpose.

The smart cards issued by the ‘Autope’ will offer auto top-up functionality whenever the value of smart card goes below ₹100 and will automatically recharge the card with ₹200 at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Entry Gate itself. ‘Autope’ will auto-debit the topped up value from customer’s linked card/bank account the next working day.

The smart cards issued by the 'Autope' will offer auto top-up functionality whenever the value of smart card goes below ₹100 and will automatically recharge the card with ₹200 at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Entry Gate itself. 'Autope' will auto-debit the topped up value from customer's linked card/bank account the next working day.

How to avail this service?

To avail the services of ‘Autope’ smart card, the users will be required to register by downloading the ‘Autope’ app (available on Google Play store for Android users and Apple store for Iphone users) or register at Autope’s mobile site autope.in and link their Bank / Credit Card / UPI account to the Card as a onetime exercise. A nominal fee (maximum of 1%) will be charged as convenience fee from the customer for each transaction.

Dr. Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC said, “ This new feature empowers a commuter to get his/her smart card auto topped up at AFC Gates across the network which will help him/her to have seamless travel without worrying about top-up from time to time".

Those commuters who already have existing Delhi Metro smart cards can also get the auto top up feature enabled in their cards by registering through this App (Autope). Such existing card holders need to visit the Customer Care Centre of any of the Metro stations after three days of registration to get their smart cards activated for this facility as a onetime exercise.

Apart from auto-top-up facility, the benefits extended by ‘Autope’ also include home delivery of new cards, besides their customisation facility and 5% additional discount on each top up.

The founders of Autope, Anurag Bajpai and Pankaj Gambhir, said, "The current COVID-19 situation has highlighted importance of contactless services and we remain committed to offer full scale and smart and hassle-free platform supported by innovative and scalable technology solutions to all our clients."

Topics Delhi Metro