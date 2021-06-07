Delhi Metro services will be resumed for the general public from today with 50% seating capacity. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that it will allow both Smart Cards and tokens for commuters.

Speaking to ANI, an official from DMRC said, "Smart card and token both are allowed for commuting in Delhi metro from tomorrow onward. However smart cards will be preferred keeping in view contactless communication."

Delhi Metro new rules

- There would be no change in the existing 20 per cent discount on smart cards which has been there for a long time.

- DMRC stated that no standing passengers would be allowed inside the metro rail and in order to ensure social distancing and compliance only 50 per cent seating will be permitted inside trains.

- On Monday only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from about 5 to 15 min on different lines.

- More trains will be available on schedule from Wednesday onward.

-Delhi Metro also advised public to cooperate with the Metro authorities in ensuring compliance to Covid appropriate behavior inside Metro premises throughout their travel.

-Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier.

-DMRC is also writing to appropriate authorities for maintenance of law and order outside Metro stations to handle the extra rush as the Metro services resume once again from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario.









