Delhi Metro: Standing passengers allowed from tomorrow as all covid curbs lifted

Delhi Meto: Passengers are advised to keep following Covid-appropriate behaviours.
1 min read . 06:10 AM IST Livemint

Passengers will be allowed to travel in the metro without any restrictions i.e, they can travel in both standing and sitting manner, DMRC said

With the lifting of all restrictions by authorities after fall in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Metro will allow passengers in standing position in trains from Monday onwards.

On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, decided to withdraw all restrictions from Monday, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from 2,000 to 500 and resume physical classes in Delhi schools from April 1.

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA on Covid management, announcing lifting of all prohibitions or restrictions imposed earlier, Delhi Metro services will now be available with revised norms from Monday, the DMRC said.

Passengers will be allowed to travel in the metro without any restrictions i.e, they can travel in both standing and sitting manner, it said.

All gates of metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day. Regulation of passenger entry through limited number of gates stands dispensed with from Monday, the DMRC added.

However, passengers are advised to keep following Covid-appropriate behaviours (i.e. wearing of face mask or cover, maintaining of social distancing etc), for their own and everyone else's safety and well being, it said. 

