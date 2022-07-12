Delhi Metro station to get first batch of 50 e-autos. Details here2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 07:12 PM IST
- The first batch of 50 e-autos are likely to be launched from Dwarka Sector-9 station in the first week of August
Listen to this article
A Delhi Metro railway Corporation (DMRC) official was quoted by news agency PTI saying that the Delhi Metro will soon roll out its first e-auto service. The DMRC has earlier this year said that will soon operate electric auto rickshaws on the routes with women drivers.