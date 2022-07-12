A Delhi Metro railway Corporation (DMRC) official was quoted by news agency PTI saying that the Delhi Metro will soon roll out its first e-auto service. The DMRC has earlier this year said that will soon operate electric auto rickshaws on the routes with women drivers.

The DMRC official informed that the first fifty autos will be operative from Dwarka Sector-9 station. The first batch of 50 e-autos are likely to be launched from Dwarka Sector-9 station in the first week of August.

The move seeks to boost last mile connectivity for commuters. "The e-auto service would be launched soon, first for Dwarka sub-city. The first batch of 50 e-autos will be launched from Dwarka Sector-9 station, and a total of 136 such autos will serve the sub-city. This is a step to boost last mile connectivity for metro commuters," DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said.

The Delhi Metro had already introduced electric feeder buses at some of its stations last year. The decision has also been taken as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is finding running of its feeder buses "less viable" due to "under utilisation", they said.

In his first interaction with journalists after assuming charge as the DMRC chief at the Metro Bhawan here, he also said that running DMRC feeder buses in inner areas is "less viable" due to "under utilisation" buses. And, the plan now is that DMRC feeders buses would be taken up by the Delhi government's transport department for operations, officials said.

e-autos driven by women are blue and lilac in colour to increase visibility.

Besides, 136 e-autos planned for the Dwarka sub-city, another 663 e-autos would be gradually rolled out in different areas later, a senior official said.

Charging point and other arrangements are being made at the station. It will be run via a concessionaire, Kumar said.

Dwarka sub-city has 13 stations, including Dwarka Mor, Dwarka (interchange with Grey Line), Dwarka Sector-14 and Dwarka Sector-21 (interchange with Airport Line) on the Blue Line.

According to DMRC website, there are four routes for Delhi Metro feeder buses -- Kashmere Gate Metro Station to Harsh Vihar; Shastri Park Metro Station to Mayur Vihar Phase-III; Mayur Vihar Phase-III to Harsh Vihar and VishwaVidyalaya Metro Station to Shankarpura Burari.

A little 50 feeder buses run in two clusters at present, according to data shared by officials.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that only 14 out of 743 women applicants have got their e-autos registered after receiving the letter of intent, with many blaming tedious paperwork and high rate of interest for not buying the three-wheelers.