Delhi metro stations are not closed today. Train services are operating normally at all metro stations a day after Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced closure of 18 stations. DMRC in its latest update on passenger services announced that uninterrupted services will operate as usual across its entire network. The closure was announced on account of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

In a post on X, DMRC stated, “All stations of the Delhi Metro network are open (both entry and exit) for passenger services.” Hence, train services have resumed at Shivaji Stadium, Mandi House, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court and New Delhi metro station, among others.

On 25 July evening, Delhi Metro lifted restrictions on passenger entry, allowing commuters to access train services from all gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network. For the past four days, authorities restricted passenger movement through the metro due to security concerns in the wake of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Are all Delhi metro stations operational today? ⌵ Yes, all Delhi metro stations are open today, and train services are operating normally across the entire network. 2 What caused the temporary restrictions on Delhi metro services? ⌵ The restrictions were imposed due to security concerns arising from protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. 3 How did the DMRC respond to the protest situation regarding metro services? ⌵ DMRC lifted the restrictions on passenger entry on July 25, allowing access through all gates at metro stations after assessing the situation. 4 Why did the Cockroach Janta Party withdraw its protest? ⌵ The CJP withdrew its protest after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, fulfilling one of their core demands. 5 Should commuters check for updates before using Delhi metro? ⌵ Yes, commuters are advised to check official updates before planning their journeys, as the situation can change based on ongoing protests and advisories.

Even Airport Express Line services were affected on Saturday due to travel restrictions. Train services were available only between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25. The development about reopening of key metro stations came in a phased manner, hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after weeks of massive student protests in Delhi seeking his resignation over exam irregularities, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak.

This marks a victory for Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit which has been leading the month-long protests to press it demand. The CJP, which had long been seeking Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, welcomed the union minister's announcement and declared that it was withdrawing its agitation. This announcement ended a campaign that began at Jantar Mantar on 20 June. The youth-led oraganisation also secured government commitments on compensation for affected families and the withdrawal of criminal cases filed against protesters.

CJP withdraws agitation CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Saturday said the outfit was calling off its protest on the understanding that promises made would be honoured on schedule. Saurav Das stated, “Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines.”

On the financial commitment secured from the government, National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, "We had demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of NEET victims. The government has agreed to this, stating that an honorary compensation will be given to those families under whatever rules and regulations allow."