Delhi metro stopped 3 times in a week—Eagle, mountain of garbage are the reasons

The mountain of garbage at Ghazipur has become a big problem for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)
Birds, especially eagles have become a big problem for the Delhi Metro
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi: The mountain of garbage at Ghazipur has become a big problem for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The Delhi Metro's blue line is often getting affected due to eagles hovering around the Ghazipur landfill.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi: The mountain of garbage at Ghazipur has become a big problem for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The Delhi Metro's blue line is often getting affected due to eagles hovering around the Ghazipur landfill.
Last Monday, the Delhi Metro services were affected after an eagle collided with a high voltage wire between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha metro stations, which caused a lot of inconvenience to the commuters.
Last Monday, the Delhi Metro services were affected after an eagle collided with a high voltage wire between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha metro stations, which caused a lot of inconvenience to the commuters.
Two days later, an eagle dropped a piece of cable on the wire, affecting the metro service.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Two days later, an eagle dropped a piece of cable on the wire, affecting the metro service.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication, birds have become a big problem for the Delhi Metro. In 2017, the Delhi Metro tried to combat this issue by installing spikes discs. An official told the daily that the German technique had successfully resolved the problem, but the rise in the number of eagles is a cause of concern for the DMRC, especially at Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations.
According to a report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication, birds have become a big problem for the Delhi Metro. In 2017, the Delhi Metro tried to combat this issue by installing spikes discs. An official told the daily that the German technique had successfully resolved the problem, but the rise in the number of eagles is a cause of concern for the DMRC, especially at Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations.
The Delhi Metro officials told Live Hindustan that eagles hovering around Ghazipur landfill pass through the Yamuna in search of water as a result they often come in contact with high voltage wires of the metro.
The Delhi Metro officials told Live Hindustan that eagles hovering around Ghazipur landfill pass through the Yamuna in search of water as a result they often come in contact with high voltage wires of the metro.
There is currently no technology globally to prevent birds from hitting power lines, the official said. However, DMRC is engaged in assessing the sudden wire break.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There is currently no technology globally to prevent birds from hitting power lines, the official said. However, DMRC is engaged in assessing the sudden wire break.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi Metro: Reason for affected services
Delhi Metro: Reason for affected services
1. Birds: Many times the catenary wire breaks due to the collision of the bird, due to which services get affected
2. Signal issues: A fault in signaling in a particular section of the metro line results in loss of communication with the control room, forcing the train to operate manually.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. Signal issues: A fault in signaling in a particular section of the metro line results in loss of communication with the control room, forcing the train to operate manually.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
3. Lost of Train ID: Metro train sets have an ID number at the time of operation. Loss of ID of a train stops its display in the control room.
3. Lost of Train ID: Metro train sets have an ID number at the time of operation. Loss of ID of a train stops its display in the control room.
4. Other reasons: If any metal, clothes, etc falls on the wires of any metro corridor (elevated part), it causes brakes on the speed.
4. Other reasons: If any metal, clothes, etc falls on the wires of any metro corridor (elevated part), it causes brakes on the speed.
Delhi Metro: How the birds' problem can be resolved
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Metro: How the birds' problem can be resolved
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
1. Delhi Metro installed the Spikes Disc in 2017. It is mounted on the insulator cap on the pole so that the bird cannot nest there. More than 2000 spike discs have been installed on Phase I and II of the Delhi Metro.
1. Delhi Metro installed the Spikes Disc in 2017. It is mounted on the insulator cap on the pole so that the bird cannot nest there. More than 2000 spike discs have been installed on Phase I and II of the Delhi Metro.
2. A dangler is technically a circular shape with coloured paper on it. It has been installed on poles at various places in metro stations and elevated areas. Experts say that danglers reflect the bird and therefore they run away from it.
2. A dangler is technically a circular shape with coloured paper on it. It has been installed on poles at various places in metro stations and elevated areas. Experts say that danglers reflect the bird and therefore they run away from it.
3. Birds nets: To stop the birds, Delhi Metro has also used nets at stations of Indraprastha, and Yamuna Bank. These traps have also been installed at stations like Karol Bagh, and RK Ashram.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
3. Birds nets: To stop the birds, Delhi Metro has also used nets at stations of Indraprastha, and Yamuna Bank. These traps have also been installed at stations like Karol Bagh, and RK Ashram.