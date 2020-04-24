As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is taking a number of measures during the ongoing lockdown to reach out to people who are extending their services to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Food distribution drives have been organised in areas such as Nigambodh Ghat, Bangla Sahib and Yamuna Bank and Garhi Mandu," DMRC said in a release.

Delhi Metro is also reaching out to the corona warriors mainly the Delhi Police personnel deployed at 70 barricades and manning PCRs.

DMRC has also decided to contribute one day basic salary (as on April 2020) of its employees towards the PM CARES fund to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the services of Delhi Metro remain suspended till May 3 in view of the extended nationwide lockdown to combat the deadly virus.

According to a report in PTI, passengers using the Delhi Metro, post resumption of operations, will have to take out any metallic item on their body before frisking, use face masks, have the 'Aarogya Setu' app, but those with flu-like symptoms won’t be allowed, as per a proposal prepared by the CISF.