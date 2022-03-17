OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi metro: Technical glitch delays services on 3 lines today
The Delhi Metro services were delayed for nearly two hours on Thursday due to technical glitch. The Metro services remained slow in Green, Violet and Pink lines. A large number of people, mainly office-goers, take metro in the morning to travel to their destinations in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted around 9 AM to alert commuters: "Service Update Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute."

A senior official said the delay was due to a "snag".

Many commuters took to social media to share pictures of passengers standing in long queues awaiting the arrrival of trains. "No metro from last 20 minutes at kashmere gate heavy rush," wrote one Mayank Sharma in response to DMRC's tweet.

Many riders on these lines also tweeted that they were "not informed" about the reason behind the delay.

 

Around 11:30 AM, the DMRC again tweeted: "Service Update. Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute".

