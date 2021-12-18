Delhi Metro's Yellow Line services on the Green Park-Qutub Minar section will remain suspended for a few hours on Sunday, December 19 due to a scheduled track maintenance work, DMRC officials said.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Qutab Minar Metro Station of Yellow Line, train services on the morning of 19th December 2021 (Sunday) will be briefly regulated," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on social media.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

Here's what the DMRC said:

1. Train services will remain suspended from Green Park to the Qutab Minar section from 7 AM onwards. Therefore, three Metro stations namely Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, and Saket will remain closed till resumption of train services in the section i.e., up to 7 AM.

2. Connectivity between Green Park and Qutab Minar stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period at a frequency of around 25-30 minutes.

3. In the rest of the sections of Yellow Line i.e, from Samaypur Badli to Green Park and Qutab Minar to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday timetable.

4. Normal train services on the entire Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre) including Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, and Saket stations will be available from 7 AM onwards.

