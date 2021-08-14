The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday informed that the timings for the first and last train on the Pink Line will be altered between 16 August and 10 September.

“To integrate the signalling system between recently opened Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line, the first and last train services to be effective from the night of 16.08.21 till 10.09.2021 will be as per given below timings," said DMRC in a tweet.

“First train service from both the ends (Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar) will commence at 6:30 am (instead of present 6:00 am). Similarly, the last train service from both ends will start at 10:00 pm (instead of 11:00 at present)," it added.

The metro rail authority further said that the trains will commence from 8 am (as is the present practice) on Sunday from both ends. However, the last train service from both ends will start at 10 pm (instead of present 11 pm).

“Normal first and last train services from 6:00 AM and 11:00 PM on Pink Line will resume from 11th September 2021 onwards," wrote DMRC.

Pink Line becomes longest corridor

A small segment of the Pink Line at Trilokpuri, which had proved a bottleneck for the DMRC authorities for a long time, was inaugurated last week, making it the longest operational corridor of the network.

With this, the 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, has been fully linked for the first time.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal jointly inaugurated the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, via video-conferencing.

After the flag-off, Puri tweeted, “Another significant effort to decongest Delhi & further strengthen the state-of-the-art, green & resilient metro rail network".

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network now spans about 390 km with 285 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon), DMRC officials said.

This corridor will be extended further from Majlis Park to Maujpur in Phase-IV, making it the longest single metro corridor in India at approximately 70 km of length. After the completion of Phase–IV, the Pink Line will also become the only ring corridor of metro in the country, Puri said in his address.

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases starting 2018.

