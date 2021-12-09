No proposal for linking Mathura with Delhi through metro rail has been received yet by the central government, said Kaushal Kishore, the minister state for urban affairs, in a reply in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

“Urban transport, which is an integral part of urban development, is a state subject. Hence, the respective state government/union territory (UT) is responsible for initiating and developing urban transport infrastructure including metro rail projects," said Kishore.

“No proposal for linking Mathura with Delhi through Metro Rail has been received from Government of Uttar Pradesh or Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD)," he added.

Meanwhile, the NCRTC has successfully completed the installation of the first special steel span of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor over the mainline Indian Railway crossing near Vasundhara in Ghaziabad.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), this special steel span is 73 metre-long and weighed around 850 tonne.

Special spans are used to connect piers in congested zones and complex areas where the corridor is passing over rivers, bridges, metro lines, rail crossings etc.

It has been installed on the piers of about 10 metre height on both side of the railway tracks by using winch and roller arrangement, the statement said.

"With the successful installation of this special steel span, another milestone has been achieved in the construction of India's first RRTS corridor between Delhi to Meerut. This is the first special steel span of the 17 km priority section from Sahibabad to Duhai, which is targeted to be commissioned by the year 2023," an official statement read.

The NCRTC is building India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar.

In this 82 km-long RRTS corridor, a 70 km stretch is elevated and a 12 km stretch is underground. The RRTS corridor is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

The statement added that another special steel span of around 150 metre is underway just before the Ghaziabad RRTS Station where under construction RRTS viaduct is crossing over a road flyover and Delhi Metro viaduct together.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.