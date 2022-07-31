Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given an opportunity to its passengers to give their feedback on various components of metro services and facilities. The DMRC will be conducting an online survey for feedback from August 1 (Monday) to August 28 (Sunday). Commuters of the Delhi Metro can participate in an online survey conducted by the urban transporter from Monday.

The eighth edition of the Online Customer Satisfaction Survey - 2022 would contain detailed feedback from the participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire. It will also seek suggestions for improvements.

One can participate in the survey by visiting DMRC's official website--delhimetrorail.com.

"The main objective of the survey is to collect feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities. Detailed feedback will be obtained from participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire. The survey will also seek suggestions for improvements if any," the DMRC said in a statement.

The DMRC's survey will be available in both Hindi and English and will include seven topics. The questionnaire will be based on important aspects of Metro functioning such as:

Availability and Accessibility

Facilities offered to customers

Information

Quality of services

Customer Service

Outside Metro Area

Security, Safety & Comfort

"The survey links for one topic will be available on the DMRC's website for four days for filling up by the participants. After four days, the next topic will be made available for feedback. As the survey includes seven topics, the survey will conclude in 28 days," DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro is conducting this survey to find out what the passengers think of its services. The results will help assess and make necessary improvements in various components of the Delhi Metro facilities and services based on the feedback received, officials said.

At present, DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of an over 390-km network comprising 286 stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and the Aqua Line in Greater Noida. It is ranked among the largest metro networks in the world.