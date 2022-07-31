Delhi Metro to conduct 'Customer Satisfaction Survey' from tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 09:16 PM IST
- Delhi Metro: Commuters of the Delhi Metro can participate in an online survey conducted by the urban transporter from Monday
Listen to this article
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given an opportunity to its passengers to give their feedback on various components of metro services and facilities. The DMRC will be conducting an online survey for feedback from August 1 (Monday) to August 28 (Sunday). Commuters of the Delhi Metro can participate in an online survey conducted by the urban transporter from Monday.