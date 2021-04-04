Delhi Metro to convert all fleet of 6-coach trains into 8-coach by year-end

The Delhi Metro currently has a fleet of 336 trains sets comprising 181 six coach trains, 133 eight coach trains and 22 four coach trains across all its corridors

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Metro is undertaking the conversion of its remaining fleet of 6-coach trains into 8- coach trains. For this, 120 additional coaches will be added on the Red (Line-1 i.e. Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), Yellow (Line-2 i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (Line-3/4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) of the Delhi Metro network. The conversion is expected to be completed by the end of this year after which all the trains running on these Lines will be 8-coaches only.

The Delhi Metro is undertaking the conversion of its remaining fleet of 6-coach trains into 8- coach trains. For this, 120 additional coaches will be added on the Red (Line-1 i.e. Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), Yellow (Line-2 i.e. HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (Line-3/4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) of the Delhi Metro network. The conversion is expected to be completed by the end of this year after which all the trains running on these Lines will be 8-coaches only.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By the end of this month, the process of converting all twelve 6-coach trains on Yellow Line into 8-coaches will be completed thereby taking the total number of 8-coach trains on this line to 64.

Subsequently, the remaining nine 6-coach trains on Blue Line and thirty-nine 6-coach trains on Red Line will be converted into 8-coach trains by the end of this year taking the total number of 8-coach trains on these lines to 74 and 39 respectively.

Out of these 120 coaches, 40 coaches have been procured from M/s Bombardier and 80 coaches from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This activity is being carried out to increase the carrying capacity of the three main corridors of the Delhi Metro i.e. Red (Line-1), Blue (Line-3/4) and Yellow (Line-2) Lines which contribute to almost 40-50 % of passenger utilization every day. These Lines which were initially made operational under Phase-I were built on Broad Gauge having provision of running trains up to the 8-coach formation.

The Delhi Metro currently has a fleet of 336 trains sets comprising 181 six coach trains, 133 eight coach trains and 22 four coach trains across all its corridors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}