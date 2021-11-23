The Delhi Metro is all set to launch 'driverless train operations' on 57-km Pink Line on 25 November, reported news agency PTI , quoting DMRC officials.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot will inaugurate the train via video-conferencing, slated to be held at 11:30 am.

India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated on 28 December last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM had then asserted that metro train services would be extended to 25 cities by 2025 from the current 18.

The DMRC officials had said the Pink Line, spanning Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, would also have driverless operations by mid-2021.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic had majorly affected operations of the Delhi Metro.

The Delhi Metro Monday launched the first prototype of an indigenous Rolling Stock Driver Training System (RSDTS), a major step towards the indigenisation of technologies involved in operating the network.

The DMRC, in association with the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), also demonstrated the functioning of a Super Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, which is being developed as a monitoring system for equipment and assets to "rationalise maintenance periodicity, manpower requirement and spares management".

Award for Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had last month conferred with the prestigious 'Award for Excellence in Urban Transport' by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs for its "Best Passenger Service and Satisfaction".

Delhi Metro had begun its commercial operation on 25 December 2002, a day after the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated DMRC's first stretch, spanning 8.2 km from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, with just six stations.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.