Delhi Metro to make 4500 trips to meet rush, its first big test after 6 months

DMRC will face first big test today after Delhi Metro resumed all operations on Saturday with the resumption of the Airport Express Line. All services shall be available from 6 am to 11 pm across all routes.

Delhi Metro plans to make 4,500 train trips from Monday, as it expects a surge in ridership. Nearly 1.5 lakh people had taken a ride on the Metro on Saturday, when the entire network spread over 389 kms was made operational for the first time after nearly six months.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners, and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in.

